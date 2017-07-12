Register now for Bingo Barbecue event to benefit Lynnwood Senior Center

The Lynnwood Senior Center invites community members to enjoy a delicious hamburger and hot dog barbecue meal while trying your luck at Bingo — and possibly win a prize!

Vegetarian options will be available during the event. Proceeds will support Lynnwood Senior Center programs.

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 19, starting at 4 p.m. Cost is $12, which includes three Bingo cards and food. Additional cards can be bought at the event.

Pre-registration is required. To buy your tickets, please visit the Lynnwood Senior Center at 19000 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. Ticket sales are Friday, July 14 and Monday, July 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 425-670-5050.