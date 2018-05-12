Register now for Wednesday Lynnwood Chamber luncheon

Register now for this week’s Lynnwood Chamber luncheon.

The presentation on Wednesday, May 16 will cover the topic “Headlines, Economics, Retail and Sleepless Nights: A story of perspectives,” presented by James McCafferty, director of the Center for Economic and Business Research at Western Washington University.

McCafferty is described as an economist with a sense of humor.

The event on Wednesday, May 16 will take place at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W. It costs $25 for members or $35 for non-members. For more information or to register, click here.