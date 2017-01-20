Registration begins Jan. 21 for Pacific Little League baseball, softball

Registration opens this Saturday, Jan. 21 for Pacific Little League’s 2017 baseball and softball season, open to boys and girls ages 5-14.

In-person registration and an equipment exchange will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Edmonds/Woodway High School’s Great Hall. This is for people with specific questions or who need assistance in registering.

You can also register online at any time. An early registration discount is in effect until Feb. 1 for nearly all divisions.

For more information or to register online, visit the league website at www.pacificlittleleague.com