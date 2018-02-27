Registration now open for 2018 Lynnwood Police Summer Youth Camp

Registration is now open for this summer’s Lynnwood Police Youth Camp.

The camp runs from July 23-26 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. each day at Meadowdale Middle School, 6500 168th St. S.W.

During camp, kids learn a variety of safety skills, leadership development and team building. Campers will get hands-on experience with police processes like fingerprinting, plus exposure to police work such as K-9 units and SWAT activities, among others.

The camp costs $125 per camper. A limited number of scholarships are available upon request. Kids between the ages of 11-14 are eligible.

For more information, contact Connie Galer, 425-670-5613 or cgaler@lynnwoodwa.gov.