Registration now open for EdCC youth summer basketball camp

Basketball players ages 5-18 are invited to join a summer basketball camp at Edmonds Community College from July 10-13.

Kyle Gray coaches the camp. He is entering his sixth season of coaching men’s basketball at EdCC and has over a decade of college coaching experience.

He also has been the Physical Education teacher at an elementary school in Seattle for over six years, and so has experience coaching boys and girls of all ages.

The camp will cover all levels of play from kids just starting out, to kids that are getting ready for their high school season.

Both boys and girls are welcome. No matter what level you are at, the Triton Staff will make sure that every camper gains something in the week they spend with us at Edmonds.

Camp days run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The camp costs $125. To register, call 425-640-1415.

For more information about the camp, click here to visit its Facebook event page, or click here to view the sign-up form.

Edmonds Community College is located at 20000 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.