Registration now open for interactive poverty experience simulation

On Friday, March 31, the City of Lynnwood, United Way of Snohomish County, and Leadership Snohomish County are putting on an interactive workshop called the Cost of Poverty Experience Simulation (COPES).

The COPES will give participants a look into the complex social issues that contribute to poverty and homelessness. Participants will be divided into small “family” teams and experience challenges faced by people in situational or generational poverty.

“Empathy is a powerful human emotion. It elicits a response to reach out, comfort, and help. It is what makes us human. The poverty simulation is a practice of empathy, an exercise that prompts us to join together and take action,” said Allison Warren-Barbour, president and CEO of United Way of Snohomish County.

Past participants have reported gaining a deeper understanding of the complexity of poverty and have gone on to create changes in their own agencies, schools, and public policy to address needs and opportunities.

Date: March 31, 2017

Location: Trinity Lutheran Church 6215 196th St. SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Registration (space is limited): https://www.classy.org/lynnwood/events/cost-poverty-experience-poverty-simulation/e119407

Registration for the simulation closes Tuesday, March 28.