Registration now open for summer camps, activities

Program registration is now open for summer camps and activities through the City of Lynnwood.

Click here to visit the Lynnwood Recreation Guide to browse all classes, activities and camps the city has to offer, as well as how to sign up.

Some highlights include:

Kamp Kookamunga

Entering grades 1st – 7th

Come spend a wild and wacky summer at Kamp Kookamunga! A place where you can make new friends and create lasting memories. Kamp is packed with awesome traditions like crazy counselors dressed in costumes and sensational skits performed live each Friday. Your weekly adventures will include theme related arts-n-crafts, silly songs, lake/pool swimming trips, goofy games and field trips to far off places, and let’s not forget nature hikes that totally explore our 40-acre wooded park.

For more information, visit www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Camps

Register online at: https://register. playlynnwood.com

Sharks Summer Swim Team

Make friends and swim against other local teams with an emphasis on fun! Weekend meets! Team t-shirt is included when you register by June 22.

Age: 6–10 Years

June 25–Aug. 12, Monday–Friday 8–9:25 a.m. Cost is $213, or $185 for city residents.

Must be able to swim 25 yards of backstroke and crawlstroke.

AGE: 11–18 Years

June 25–Aug. 12, Monday–Friday 7–8:30 a.m. Cost is $213, or $185 for city residents.

Must be able to swim 50 yards backstroke and crawlstroke.

Meet-the-coaches night will be held on Thursday, June 14, 6:30 p.m.

Register online at: https://register. playlynnwood.com.