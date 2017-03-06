Registration now open for summer camps, swim team and other activities

Looking for spring and summer activities for the kids? Don’t miss your chance to sign up for the City of Lynnwood’s summer camps and activities. Browse the spring Recreation guide for great youth and adult programs including: Kamp Kookamunga, Sharks Swim Team, Skyhawks sports camps and Bricks 4 Kidz.

You can register for programs online at this link, in-person at the Lynnwood Recreation Center or over the phone at 425-670-5732 during regular business hours.

Kamp Kookamunga

ENTERING GRADES: 1-7

Come spend a wild and wacky summer at Kamp Kookamunga! A place where you can make new friends and create lasting memories. Kamp is packed with awesome traditions like crazy counselors dressed in costumes and sensational skits performed live each Friday. Your weekly adventures will include theme related arts-n-crafts, silly songs, lake/pool swimming trips, goofy games and field trips to far off places, and let’s not forget nature hikes that totally explore our 40 acre wooded park.

For more information, visit www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Camps

REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Early registration is highly recommended since camp enrollment fills quickly. You are encouraged to sign-up on a waiting list. If a spot becomes available, you will be contacted. After registering for 4 weeks, a $25 deposit may be placed on subsequent weeks with full payment due July 17.

Snow Much Fun

June 26 – June 30 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

Bing Bang BOOM!

July 3 – July 7 M, W, Th, Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $138/$120

Greatest Show on Earth

July 10 – July 14 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

Boot Scootin’ Boogie

July 17 – July 21 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

Blast From the Past

July 24 – July 28 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

Call of the Wild

July 31 – Aug. 4 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

Get’cha Head in the Game

Aug. 7 – Aug. 11 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

Galactic Guardians

Aug. 14 – Aug. 18 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

Tale As Old As Time

Aug. 21 – Aug. 25 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

Just Keep Swimming

Aug. 28 – Sep. 1 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

Location: Lynndale Park

EXTENDED CARE

7-9:30am Mon – Fri $40/ $35

3:30-6pm Mon – Fri $40/ $35

Register online at: https://register. playlynnwood.wa.us