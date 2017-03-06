    Registration now open for summer camps, swim team and other activities

    Looking for spring and summer activities for the kids? Don’t miss your chance to sign up for the City of Lynnwood’s summer camps and activities. Browse the spring Recreation guide for great youth and adult programs including: Kamp Kookamunga, Sharks Swim Team, Skyhawks sports camps and Bricks 4 Kidz.

    You can register for programs online at this link, in-person at the Lynnwood Recreation Center or over the phone at 425-670-5732 during regular business hours.

    Kamp Kookamunga

    ENTERING GRADES: 1-7

    Come spend a wild and wacky summer at Kamp Kookamunga! A place where you can make new friends and create lasting memories. Kamp is packed with awesome traditions like crazy counselors dressed in costumes and sensational skits performed live each Friday. Your weekly adventures will include theme related arts-n-crafts, silly songs, lake/pool swimming trips, goofy games and field trips to far off places, and let’s not forget nature hikes that totally explore our 40 acre wooded park.

    For more information, visit www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Camps

    REGISTRATION INFORMATION

    Early registration is highly recommended since camp enrollment fills quickly. You are encouraged to sign-up on a waiting list. If a spot becomes available, you will be contacted. After registering for 4 weeks, a $25 deposit may be placed on subsequent weeks with full payment due July 17.

    Snow Much Fun
    June 26 – June 30 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

    Bing Bang BOOM!
    July 3 – July 7 M, W, Th, Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $138/$120

    Greatest Show on Earth
    July 10 – July 14 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

    Boot Scootin’ Boogie
    July 17 – July 21 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

    Blast From the Past
    July 24 – July 28 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

    Call of the Wild
    July 31 – Aug. 4 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

    Get’cha Head in the Game
    Aug. 7 – Aug. 11 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

    Galactic Guardians
    Aug. 14 – Aug. 18 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

    Tale As Old As Time
    Aug. 21 – Aug. 25 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

    Just Keep Swimming
    Aug. 28 – Sep. 1 Mon – Fri 9:30am – 3:30pm $173/$150

    Location: Lynndale Park

    EXTENDED CARE

    7-9:30am Mon – Fri $40/ $35
    3:30-6pm Mon – Fri $40/ $35

