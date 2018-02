1 of 3

State Sen. Marko Liias and Reps. Strom Peterson and Lillian Ortiz-Self will be holding a town hall meeting this weekend.

An in-person town hall will be Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Lawmakers will provide an update on the current legislative session, and they will also take questions.

The 21st Legislative District includes Edmonds and Lynnwood. To see a map of the district, click here.