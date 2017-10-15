Reminder: 5k Walk and Run Oct. 28 to benefit Edmonds CC student scholarships

Support student success and raise funds for Edmonds Community College scholarships, emergency funding and innovative grants by participating in the EdCC Foundation’s 5k Walk and Run event Saturday, Oct. 28.

Walkers and runners at every level are welcome. Enjoy live music, tasty treats, athletic scrimmages, and special student vignettes throughout the course and at the after party.

Event timeline

8 a.m. Onsite Registration

9 a.m. Runners Start

9:05 a.m. Walkers Start

9:30 a.m. After Party Begins

Features

$500 team rate with perks (team photo, prizes, promotions and more!)

$35 individual rate

Chip timing and live race results

Build your own team site

Individual and team prizes

Student vignettes along the course

Costume contest!

Register here.