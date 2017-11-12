Reminder: 9th annual Shop With a Cop fundraiser set for Nov. 18

The Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, the charitable arm of Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace, is hosting its 9th annual Shop With a Cop fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at Emerald City Harley Davidson, 5711 – 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The theme for the event is The Roaring ’20s: A Guys and Dolls Affair. The evening will include a night of jazz, food, dancing, silent auctions and more.

Attendees are also invited to bring donations of non-perishable food for Edmonds School District families in need.

Tickets cost $25 each, or purchase a table of eight for $150. Order tickets by calling Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996 or mail a check, made out to the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, to P.O. Box 650, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.

If you can’t attend, you can sponsor a child to participate in the actual Shop With a Cop event in December. Shop with a Cop connects police officers, firefighters and other first responders with underprivileged children from the Edmonds School District for a night of shopping prior to the Christmas holiday. Mail a check for $50 to the above address to sponsor one child.

All donations are tax-deductible.