Reminder: AAUW To host talk by materials scientist, honor STEM students May 12



The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Snohomish County branch will host Mel Cosette, executive director and principal investigator of the National Resource Center for Materials Technology Education, during its meeting on May 12.

Materials science explores how products could be made stronger, lighter, more efficient and less expensive. Cosette’s talk will discuss this field.

The meeting will be held at Snoqualmie Hall, Room 212, on the Edmonds Community College campus, 20000 68th Ave. W., from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 12.

High school STEM scholars will also be recognized.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

If you have any questions, email aauw.esk@gmail.com or visit esk-wa.aauw.net.

Please note the updated location of the event, which changed earlier this week. Snoqualmie Hall is the correct location.