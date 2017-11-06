Reminder: Ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7

Ballots must be dropped before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Lynnwood voters face decisions in races for mayor, City Council positions and School Board positions.

Above all, please remember to vote. Ballots are due by Nov. 7. Nearby drop boxes are available outside the Lynnwood City Hall (19100 44th Ave. W.), near the Edmonds Library (650 Main St., Edmonds) and in the Mountlake Terrace Civic Center (near the intersection of 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West).

