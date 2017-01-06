Reminder: Boy Scouts to offer tree-cycling Jan. 7-8

Once again, local Boy Scout troops are offering Christmas tree-cycling in the Lynnwood area.

Regardless of when and where you drop off your tree for recycling, they must be free of all decorations and tinsel, tree stands and nails. Flocked trees will not be accepted. A $10 donation for each tree is requested.

Tree recycling will be available in Lynnwood on the following days, times and locations:

Troop 304

Saturday, Jan. 7: Curb pickup is only available on Saturday this year. Put your tree out on the curb by 8 a.m. Pickup will only be available within the city limits of Lynnwood and north to 148th Street Southwest.

Most single-family residents will receive a notice of this service, along with an envelope. Donation checks can be made out to Troop 304 and placed in the envelope. Residents can either mail the check in the envelope, or fasten securely to the tree.

However, drop-off will be available on both Jan. 7 and 8 this year at the southeast corner of 188th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West, across from the fire station. Drop off will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Troop 312

Drop-off will be available on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 from

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the QFC parking lot near 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West in Lynnwood. An additional drop-off location will be available in Westgate, at the vacant lot east of the Kwick and Kleen car wash on both days.

Troop 49

Drop-off will be available at the Alderwood Youth Club (Boys & Girls Club), located at 19719 24th Ave. W. from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 8.