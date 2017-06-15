Reminder: City Council candidate Ben Corey to hold meet-and-greet session June 17

Lynnwood voters are invited to a meet-and-greet session with City Council candidate Ben Corey on Saturday, June 17.

“Come find out more about what I want to accomplish as you city council representative, and, even more importantly, let me know how you like to see Lynnwood grow,” Corey writes on the event’s Facebook page.

The meet-and-greet session on Saturday, June 17 will take place at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., from 2:45-4 p.m.

Corey is running for Council Position #1, currently held by M. Christopher Boyer, who will not seek re-election. Corey is running against James Robert Deal, Christine Frizzell and Van Aubuchon.

Corey’s campaign website is available at this link.