Reminder: City to host chip seal project information meeting Jan. 18

On Thursday, Jan. 18, community members are invited to the Lynnwood City Council chambers from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to hear about a chip sealing project planned throughout the city starting this April.

Chip sealing is a key part of the city’s preservation program to maximize the life of Lynnwood’s roads, according to an announcement provided by the city. It is used in cities and counties across the country as a cost-effective method of pavement preservation. New technology and better mix designs have improved chip sealing products, minimizing its impacts and maximizing its effectiveness, city officials say. The treatment extends the life of each road by seven to ten years and provides a new sealed surface, at a fraction of the cost of an asphalt overlay.

During the meeting, community members can learn about which roads are planned to be sealed and more about the project.

Individuals requiring reasonable accommodations may request written materials in alternate formats, sign language interpreters, physical accessibility accommodations, or other reasonable accommodations by contacting Project Manager Ngan Ha Yang at 425-670-5209 or by e-mail at NYang@LynnwoodWA.gov by Jan. 16. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may contact the event sponsor through the Washington Relay Service at 7-1-1.

The Lynnwood City Council chambers are located inside City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.