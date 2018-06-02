Reminder: City to host community budgeting for outcomes workshop on Monday, June 4

Community members are invited to a city workshop on Monday, June 4 to help set goals for the 2019-2020 budget.

It’s the first step the city is taking to a “budgeting for outcomes” model of budget-making, meaning budget items will be set based on creating desired outcomes and priorities.

The public is invited to the workshop to hear more about the budget making process and provide feedback, thoughts and input on preferred priorities and outcomes.

City councilmembers, Mayor Nicola Smith and department directors will be on-hand to talk with constituents and hear feedback, as well as provide details about what is happening in the city and the city’s financial outlook.

The event will be held on Monday, June 4 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W.

For more information about the city’s budget, click here.