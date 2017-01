Local teens and community members are invited to help clean up Lynndale Park on Monday, Jan. 16 as a part of MLK Day of Service.

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, volunteers will remove invasive plants and work to improve areas of the park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can RSVP at this link.

Lynndale Park is located at 18927 72nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.