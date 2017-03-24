Reminder: Clothes for Kids dessert buffet fundraiser set for April 8

Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes for Edmonds School District families in need, is holding its annual dessert and auction fundraiser on Saturday, April 8, at Holy Rosary Parish Center, 770 Aloha St., in Edmonds.

Doors open at 7 p.m. The silent auctions close at 7:30 and 7:45 p.m., and the live auction begins at 8 p.m. Enjoy a dessert buffet along with wine, beer or coffee. There will also be a wine toss and a special raffle for Southwest Airlines tickets.

Tickets are $25 online or a table of eight for $180. Get tickets here.