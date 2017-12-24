Reminder: Cold weather shelter to host warming hut Christmas Day

The South Snohomish County Emergency Shelter Network has been activated and will be open through Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, for all individuals requiring overnight emergency shelter due to anticipated overnight freezing weather.

In addition, the Emergency Shelter Network, in collaboration with the City of Lynnwood, will be opening a Warming Hut on Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25 — from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Everyone is welcome “to enjoy a warm place to defrost relax and sit as long as you like.”

The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter is a network of volunteers that provide overnight sheltering to families, women and men when freezing temperatures are predicted overnight.

The shelter network is open to families, women and men. Evening and morning meals will be provided. For those who are in need of overnight sheltering, please meet at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood no later than 7 .pm. Individuals will be shuttled to a local shelter. A second meeting location is located at the bus stop near Trader Joe’s parking lot on Highway 99 and 196th Street Southwest, individuals should arrive no later than 7 p.m.

For more information on the South Snohomish County Emergency Shelter Network contact Mark Waldin, Program Administrator at 425-419-7938.