Reminder: Community invited to Coffee with a Cop on March 8 at Lynnwood Crossroads Starbucks

Community members are invited to join officers from the Lynnwood Police Department for coffee on Thursday, March 8 from 9-10:30 a.m.

Coffee with a Cop is a chance for community members to come together with officers to discuss local issues, build relationships and drink coffee at the Lynnwood Crossroads Starbucks, 6208 196th St. S.W., Ste. 101.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work.

The majority of the contact law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop has a goal of breaking down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the county, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.