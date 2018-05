The City of Lynnwood will be hosting a free community shred event on Saturday, May 12 from 8-11 a.m. at the Lynnwood Operations and Maintenance Center, 20525 60th Ave. W.

Community members are invited to bring financial statements, receipts, invoices and other personal documents. Documents will be shredded on-site by LeMay Mobile Shredding.

There is a limit of three paper bags or two file storage boxes per houshold.

Contact Misty Burke, 425-67-5504 or mburke@lynnwoodwa.gov, with any questions.