Kids can have an early visit with Santa on Dec. 3 thanks to the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association (LAMHA) and museum.

The event from 1-4 p.m. at Heritage Park (19903 Poplar Way, Lynnwood) will feature historic buildings and the Interurban Trolley open and decorated for visitors to enjoy. There will also be a place to take photos and have cookies with Santa.

The LAMHA will also collect non-perishable food donations for the Lynnwood Food Bank.