Reminder: Dining for Dollars event Feb. 1 to benefit family of fallen Pierce County deputy



Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace will be holding a Dining for Dollars event on Thursday, Feb. 1 benefiting the family of Deputy Daniel McCartney, a Pierce County deputy who died in the line of duty while responding to a drug-related incident.

A quarter of sales and 100 percent of tips will go to the cause. In addition, a raffle and an auction will be held.

Volunteers are also needed for the event. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996.

The event runs from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Red Onion Burgers, 21005 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.