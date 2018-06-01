Reminder: EdCC presents Fortaleciendo Identidades en la Educación y la Cultura June 2

Edmonds Community College presents Fortaleciendo Identidades en la Educación y la Cultura and an evening with José Francisco Chavez Garcia on Saturday, June 2. This event will be in Spanish.

José Chavez Garcia will give a talk covering the topic “How I got where I am.”

Garcia earned a Materials Science and Engineering degree from the University of Washington and landed a job at NASA Ames Research Center in California as his first job after college in 2004.

His first project included work on the X-37, an unmanned military vehicle. He is currently working on ORION, a manned vehicle with the capability of transporting people to the International Space Station, the moon and Mars.

Garcia’s work focuses on design and testing of fixtures for thermal protection materials, and working with other engineers to certify and improve materials.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 2

Where: Black Box Theatre at Edmonds CC, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Free and open to the public. For a campus map and directions, visit edcc.edu/campus.