Lynnwood Bowl and Skate will have extra daytime bowling and skating hours during winter break, Dec. 19-30.

Bowling will begin at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. An extra skating session will run from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Those times are in addition to the venue’s normal hours, which you can view by clicking here.

Lynnwood Bowl and Skate is located at 6210 200th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. For more information, visit their Facebook page.