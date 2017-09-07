Reminder: Fair on 44th returns to Lynnwood Saturday, Sept. 9

The City of Lynnwood announced this week that the Fair on 44th will return on Saturday, Sept. 9.

During the event, attendees are invited to explore first-response vehicles, school buses, bucket trucks and tractors, among other vehicles. They can also get a free health screening, such as a mammogram or blood pressure checks.

Food trucks will be at the event to feed the crowd. A bicycle rodeo will provide a fun challenge for kids.

There will also be various safety demos and other activities, as well as giveaways.

Last year’s event drew a large crowd.

For more info visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/ FairOn44