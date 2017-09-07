Reminder: Fair on 44th returns to Lynnwood Saturday, Sept. 9

The City of Lynnwood announced this week that the Fair on 44th will return on Saturday, Sept. 9.
During the event, attendees are invited to explore first-response vehicles, school buses, bucket trucks and tractors, among other vehicles. They can also get a free health screening, such as a mammogram or blood pressure checks.
Food trucks will be at the event to feed the crowd. A bicycle rodeo will provide a fun challenge for kids.
There will also be various safety demos and other activities, as well as giveaways.
Last year’s event drew a large crowd.
For more info visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/
Over 2 months of hot, sunny days, but the day this is going to happen; rain in the forecast.
Hopefully, it (the rain) will not be too bad. The fair last year was good.