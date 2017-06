Families are invited to meet local police officers and see an extensive display of police cars, motorcycles and specialty police vehicles during Cops and Kids on Saturday, June 3.

Cops and Kids will take place at the Terraces at Alderwood Mall, between the food court and the movie theater.

Attendees can expect K-9 demonstrations, performances by the Seattle Police Pipes & Drums Band, free prizes and tours of police vehicles and equipment.

The event on Saturday begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon.