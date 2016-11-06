Reminder: Family seeks 100 birthday cards for woman turning 100 on Nov. 29

Family members of long-time Edmonds and Lynnwood resident Grace Fisk are throwing her a surprise party for her 100th birthday in late November, and they are hoping to collect at least 100 birthday cards in her honor.

Fisk will turn 100 on Nov. 29, 2016, with the party at Lynnwood’s Brighton Court. “She has lived all her life in Edmonds and Lynnwood,” said her niece Dolly Atkinson. “She has outlived most of her small family as she has never married. She did travel and made lots of friends.”

Born in Iowa, Fisk came west as a small child when her father decided to go into farming. The family bought a five-acre farm in the Lake Ballinger area, where they resided for nearly 10 years. According to an article in the May 2002 Creative Retirement Institute newsletter, Fisk recalled her mother bartering her eggs, chickens, beef, orchard fruits and berries with merchants in Seattle’s Greenwood area. In 1929, when Fisk’s father began work as a mail carrier in Edmonds, the family moved to a smaller one-and-a-half-acre farm in Edmonds, complete with chickens and a cow.”

After high school, Fisk attended business college and discovered she loved working with figures. “I naturally gravitated toward payroll and accounting,” she said in the article.

The 100th party on Nov. 29 will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the living room area at Brighton Court, 6520 196th St. S.W. All who knew Grace Fisk are invited to attend.

As for that goal of presenting her with 100 birthday cards, they can be mailed to niece Dolly Atkinson at this address: 2151 Corral Road, Emmett, Idaho 83617.