Reminder: Final days to apply for Love Your Block grants

The City of Lynnwood is once again offering up to $500 mini-grants to communities looking to improve their neighborhoods.

Have an idea to make your block better? Would you like to work with your neighbors to plant a tree, build a bench, install secured mailboxes or other improvements? Want to start a walking group or other community-based activity?

Your project could qualify for a Love your Block grant from the City of Lynnwood.

The mini-grant application must be received by the City of Lynnwood by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. Mini-grants go up to $500.

If you are interested, you can download and read application guidelines here and the application here. Contact Marielle Harrington at mharrington@lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5532 if you have any questions.