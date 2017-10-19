Reminder: Final weekends of Nile Nightmares haunted house in MLT

Nile Nightmares returns to the Nile Shrine Golf Course for a 7th season of haunted house terror every weekend in October.

Face your worst nightmares in various themed horror attractions. As you make your way through the Nile grounds, beware of the spooks that lurk in the shadows.

Survivors can then catch their breath in a Food and Fear Garden featuring award-winning guest food trucks and classic treats, as well as frothy evil elixirs for those 21 and over.

Tickets available online and at the door. General admission is $20 online, or $22 at the door. VIP passes are also available for $28 online or $30 at the door. Click here to buy tickets online.

The fun kicks off Friday, Oct. 6. A full calendar with hours is below: