Lynnwood community members are invited to a candidate forum for mayoral and city council candidates on Thursday, Oct. 5, sponsored by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and Lynnwood Today.

The event will be free and open to the public at the Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Rd. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. It is expected to end at 8:30 p.m.

All Lynnwood candidates appearing on the Nov. 7 general election ballot are expected to attend.