Reminder: Free tax preparation assistance available at Lynnwood Library

A free income tax preparation program, AARP Tax-Aide program, is now being offered at the Lynnwood Library on Mondays and Saturdays until Monday, April 16.

Tax aides will help residents file their federal tax returns. It’s a free service, but you must make an appointment first. Appointments must be made in person at the Lynnwood Library’s information desk. Those in need of assistance will be able to pick up registration materials at the Information Desk

To help your tax return preparation go smoothly, bring all of the required information to your appointment.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W. Available appointment times vary depending on the day, but tend to be in the afternoon/early evening on Mondays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Assistance is not available on days when the library is closed.