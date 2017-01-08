Reminder: Girls Try Hockey For Free event set for Jan. 8

The Washington Female Hockey Association is hosting hosts a Girls’ Try Hockey for Free event on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 2-3 p.m. at Highland Ice Arena, 18005 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline. This session is for all girls, age 4-9.

Girls are given the opportunity to try the sport of ice hockey in a welcoming and open environment. No ice skating experience or equipment necessary. Gear will be provided while supplies last.

For more details and to register, visit www.wwfha.com/jan-8-try-hockey. Space is limited to the first 30 players; the last session registration was closed early so register early to reserve your spot.

For more information, visit www.wwfha.com or send questions to info@wwfha.com.