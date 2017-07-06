Reminder: Harvey’s Annual Bike Sale & Fundraiser to benefit Nick of Time begins Friday



Harvey’s Bike Shop in Lynnwood will host a bike sale and fundraiser this summer to benefit the Nick of Time Foundation.

Raffle tickets are now on sale through July 16. Raffle tickets give purchasers a chance to win a bike worth up to $350, a bike rack worth $90 or a bike tune up valued at $60. Raffle tickets are $5 each, or five for $20. Raffle winners will be announced on Sunday, July 16.

A bike sale will also be held on July 7-9. Learn more at this link.

All proceeds benefit the Nick of Time Foundation. The Nick of Time Foundation helps foster awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) in children and young adults through education, legislation and cardiac screenings in an effort to protect kids from Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Visit The Nick of Time Foundation website to learn more about SCA. Register for upcoming Youth Heart Screening at http://nickoftimefoundation.org/screening/.