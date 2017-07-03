Reminder: Intersection of 44th Avenue and 188th Street to close for 10 days starting July 5

Starting July 5, the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 188th Street Southwest will be closed for approximately 10 days as Puget Sound Energy crews work on maintaining a natural gas system.

Crews are currently working in the neighborhood along 189th Place Southwest and will soon be moving onto 44th Avenue West.

During the intersection closure, detour signs and traffic control flaggers will guide vehicles and pedestrians safely through or around the work zone.

The Lynnwood Fire Department is working closely with PSE to ensure timely emergency response from Fire Station 15.

The Lynnwood Recreation Center is open for normal summer business. Customers will need to enter the main Recreation Center Parking lot from 44th Avenue West, or the overflow parking lot from 189th Street Southwest. Customers are encouraged to plan their route and check our website at www.PlayLynnwood.com for any new traffic related announcements.