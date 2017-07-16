Reminder: July 17 last day to buy tickets for Senior Center Bingo Barbecue event

The Lynnwood Senior Center invites community members to enjoy a delicious hamburger and hot dog barbecue meal while trying your luck at Bingo — and possibly win a prize!

Vegetarian options will be available during the event. Proceeds will support Lynnwood Senior Center programs.

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 19, starting at 4 p.m. Cost is $12, which includes three Bingo cards and food. Additional cards can be bought at the event.

Pre-registration is required. To buy your tickets, please visit the Lynnwood Senior Center at 19000 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. The last day to buy a ticket is Monday, July 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 425-670-5050.