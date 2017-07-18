Reminder: Last chance to register for charity golf tournament

The Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation is holding its 9th annual Par 4 Kids charity golf tournament on Friday, July 21st at the Lynnwood Golf Course.

This tournament is a major fund raiser for the city’s Recreation Benefit Fund (RFB), which provides financial assistance and scholarships to children from low income families, seniors and disabled adults who live in Lynnwood and wish to participate in healthy recreation activities.

You can be part of this worthy activity by participating in the tournament or making a cash donation to the Foundation. Contact Lynn Sordel for more information at 425-670-5501.

Deadline for registration is Wednesday, July 19 at 4 p.m. Pre-registration fee is $75 per person. There is a $90 fee the day of tournament.

To register online, visit http://www.lynnwoodparksfoundation.org/Par-4-kids-Registration.html.