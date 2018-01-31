Reminder: League of Women voters sponsoring Feb. 1 event on Snohomish County election trends

The public is invited to explore how Snohomish County elections work and learn more about current election trends on February 1 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Library.

Guests leading the conversation will be Garth Fell, Snohomish County Elections and Recording Manager and Duncan Clauson, Snohomish County Elections and Voter Outreach Specialist. The event is free.

The Snohomish County League of Women Voters and the Sno-Isle Libraries are co-sponsors of this event. The Snohomish County Elections Office is a division of the Auditor’s Office

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is a non-partisan organization promoting democracy through education and action for the citizens of our county. Membership is open to both men and women 16 years and older. They do not support any individuals or candidates for offices, but they do take positions on issues of importance to all including voting rights, public education, health care for all, and fair revenue.