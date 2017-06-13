Reminder: Learn the trails of the Mountain Loop Scenic Highway during Thursday workshop

Connecting Granite Falls and Darrington, the Mountain Loop Scenic Highway offers access to a variety of trails and spectacular photography opportunities.

Edith Farrell, naturalist photographer and hiker with over 25 years of experience in the Mountain Loop area, will cover the essentials of hiking during a workshop on Thursday, June 15 at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W. The talk runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The talk will include levels of hikes, locating trail heads and safety concerns.

Registration is required.