Reminder: Local Boy Scouts again offering tree-cycling Jan. 6-7

Once again, local Boy Scout troops are offering Christmas tree-cycling in the Lynnwood area.

Regardless of when and where you drop off your tree for recycling, they must be free of all decorations and tinsel, tree stands and nails. Flocked trees will not be accepted. A $10 donation for each tree is requested.

Tree recycling will be available in Lynnwood on the following days, times and locations. One of the locations for Troop 312 has changed, as noted below.

Troop 304

Saturday, Jan. 6: Curb pickup is available on Saturday. Put your tree out on the curb by 8 a.m. Pickup will only be available within the city limits of Lynnwood and north to 148th Street Southwest.

Most single-family residents will receive a notice of this service, along with an envelope. Donation checks can be made out to Troop 304 and placed in the envelope. Residents can either mail the check in the envelope, or fasten securely to the tree.

Troop 312

Jan. 6-7: 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m. each day.

QFC grocery store parking lot, 196th Street Southwest & 76th Avenue West, Lynnwood

NEW: Edmonds Heights K-12 (Woodway Campus), 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds.

All decorations, tinsel, tree stands and nails must be removed from tree in order to be recycled. Flocked trees are not accepted.

Troop 49

Drop-off will be available at the Alderwood Youth Club (Boys & Girls Club), located at 19719 24th Ave. W. on Jan. 6 and 7. Time is TBD as of Dec. 25. Click here to visit their online calendar.

Know of another Boy Scout tree-cycling event in Lynnwood? Comment the details below and we will add it to this story.

All donations help support community scout troops’ 2018 activities.