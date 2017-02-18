Reminder: Local Rotary clubs collecting new shoes, socks for kids in need

A reminder that the Alderwood Terrace, Edmonds Noon, Edmonds Daybreakers, Lynnwood and Mill Creek Rotary Clubs are once again partnering to collect new shoes and socks for elementary, middle and high school children in the ​South Snohomish County. The goal this year is to collect 1,000 pairs of new shoes and socks for Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes for kids in need in the Edmonds and Northshore school districts.

Shoes and socks will be collected until Friday, Feb. 24 at each of the 30 drop-off locations listed below.

1st Security Bank – 19002 33rd Ave. W., Lynnwood

1st Security Bank – 620 Edmonds Way, Edmonds

HomeStreet Bank – 22001 66th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Belly & Co – 422 Main St., Edmonds

First Financial Northwest Bank – 184 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds

Holy Rosary – 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

City of Mill Creek – 15726 Main St., Mill Creek

City of Edmonds- 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds

All State Insurance – Lake Stevens and Kirkland

Mill Creek Foot and Ankle – 16708 Bothell Everett Hwy #204 Mill Creek

Mill Creek YMCA – 13723 Puget Park Dr. Everett

City of Lynnwood-19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Lynnwood Rec Center – 18900 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Lynnwood Library – 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Sorenia Skin Wellness – 731 2nd St., Mukilteo,

Stieber Orthodontics – 1025 153rd St SE, # 102 Mill Creek

John L. Scott – 15522 Main St. #104, Mill Creek

John L. Scott – 10820 Evergreen Way, Everett

IRG Physical Therapy- 4220 132nd St. S.E. #202 Mill Creek

IRG Murphy’s Corner PT – 1519 132nd St. S.E. Suite A, Everett,

Anthony’s Seafood Grill – 3000 184th St. S.W. #870, Lynnwood, WA

Payless Shoes Alderwood Mall 3000 184th St. S.W. space 392, Lynnwood

Payless Shoes – 22611 76th Ave. W., Space 100, Edmonds

Payless Shoes – 1402 164th St. S.W. #305, Lynnwood