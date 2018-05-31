Reminder: Love Your Block mini-grant program now accepting applications

If you had $500, what would you do? How would you improve your neighborhood?

If you have an idea to make your block better and like to work with your neighbors, apply for a Love Your Block grant from the City of Lynnwood.

Project ideas include planting plants, building benches, hanging flower baskets, installing secured mailboxes and starting event groups, but the sky is the limit for what projects can apply for this grant.

Apply for one time funding for up to $500 for neighborhood mini-grants at this link. Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis.

Each Grant Project and/or Activity must:

• Have a lasting and/or direct benefit to the neighborhood and/or the City as a

whole.

• Emphasize self-help action, such as residents and neighbors putting in the effort

themselves, in partnership with each other and/or with local organizations and

local government.

• Involve residents and neighbors of the community in planning and

implementation of the project.

• Take place within Lynnwood City Limits.

• Be open to the public during all phases of the project including when it is being

planned, during the project, and afterwards.

• Be completed by Dec. 31, 2018.