Reminder: Lynnwood Convention Center holiday greeting card designs due Nov. 6

The Lynnwood Convention Center is searching for creative middle and high school students to help design the artwork for its 2017 holiday greeting card. The winning entry will be used on the front of LCC holiday cards which are mailed to current and potential customers, guests and partners of the Lynnwood Convention Center.

Eligibility

The contest is open to all middle and high school students currently enrolled in the Edmonds School District (2017-2018 school year).

Design Rules

The art work must contain one or both of the following aspects:

Lynnwood Convention Center Logo

Rendering of the Lynnwood Convention Center building

No religious connotations, icons or symbols should be present in the artwork.

Award

The Winner will be selected by the Lynnwood Convention Center Executive Team and be awarded and recognized with the following:

$150.00 prize money

25 copies of the printed greeting card

Press Release with photo announcing the winner

Recognition in the Lynnwood Convention Center quarterly newsletter and social media

Dates

Monday, Nov. 6 – Contest Submissions due by 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9 – Winner Selected

Friday, Nov. 17 – Winner Publicly Announced

Submitting Art

Art submissions must be made in person or electronically by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

ALL submissions should include the artist’s full name, age, the school they are currently attending, contact phone number and/or email address.

In-person submissions should provide artwork in a protective folder.

Email submissions can be made to info@lynnwoodcc.com with a subject line of “Art Contest Submission.”