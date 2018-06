Community members are invited to spend Saturday, June 2 with Lynnwood officers for the annual Cops and Kids event.

The event features police vehicles, K-9 demonstrations and members of the police department to talk to, plus performances by the Seattle Police Pipes and Drums band, prizes and giveaways.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 2 at Alderwood Mall near the movie theater and food court.