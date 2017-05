Community members are invited to recognize veterans at the City of Lynnwood’s Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 29.

Members of Veterans of Foreign War Post 1040, the city officials and the Northwest Junior Pipe Band will all pay tribute to our Nation’s service men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice during a special ceremony.

The event on Monday, May 29 begins at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, at the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 194th Street Southwest.