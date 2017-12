Lynnwood Mayor Smith and city officials invite community members to attend the 6th Annual Menorah lighting next week, featuring the Seattle-based Klezmer band, Klez Katz. This event is fun for the whole family – rain or shine.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.

Activities for the evening include: