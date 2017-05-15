Reminder: Lynnwood residents invited to Conversations with the Council on May 17

Lynnwood residents are invited to travel outside council chambers for Conversations with the Council on Wednesday, May 17.

This is the first time the Lynnwood City Council will host an informal council meeting outside council chambers.

Everyone is invited to attend the meeting and are encouraged to bring family and neighbors.

Topics of discussion include:

What a safe and welcoming city looks like to you!

Review our Community Vision & how we are achieving our goals!

We want to hear from you!

Spanish Interpreters will be available

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Cedar Valley Community School cafeteria, located at 19200 56th Ave. W.