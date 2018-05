The City of Lynnwood, along with participating partners, invites community members to its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 28.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, located on the corner of 194th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Participants will pay tribute to the soldiers who have given their lives serving the United States Armed Forces.

Th event is hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1040 with performances by the Northwest Jr. Pipe Band.