Reminder: How to make 168th Street safer? City of Lynnwood hosting ‘walkshop’ event Dec. 11

Do you live or work in the Meadowdale neighborhood or have kids who attend Beverly Elementary, Meadowdale Elementary, Meadowdale Middle or Meadowdale High School? Parents and students are invited to a walkshop event from 3:30- 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11 at Beverly Elementary School, 5221 168th St. S.W.

The City of Lynnwood is studying the 168th Street Southwest corridor (between 44th Avenue West to the Meadowdale Playfields) and exploring options to improve safety and comfort for all modes of travel, especially walking and bicycling. The walkshop will be an interactive workshop for residents, business owners, other frequent corridor users, and school families to share your concerns and ideas for corridor improvements.

Walkshop Agenda

3:30 p.m. Meet at Beverly Elementary (near the main office)

3:35 p.m. Interactive walk to Meadowdale Park & Meadowdale High School

4:30 p.m. Design Workshop (Beverly Library)

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/146458366117460/